BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Yesterday a Silver Alert was issued throughout North Dakota for a missing child. Thankfully the child has been safely found, but the situation raised a question that we here at KX received from viewer after viewer, “Shouldn’t this be an Amber Alert?”

The answer to that question is no, it shouldn’t.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an Amber Alert is issued for any serious, developing, child abduction cases. While a Silver Alert is issued when vulnerable individuals such as a disabled adult, a vulnerable elderly adult, or a minor who has a developmental disability are reported to law enforcement as missing.

Something North Dakotans may not know is there is a third alert that is very rarely used called a Blue Alert. These are issued as a notice after an individual has threatened a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, used a deadly weapon against a law enforcement officer, caused a law enforcement officer to suffer serious bodily injury or death, or an officer has been abducted or is missing while on duty, and the individual has left the scene of the offense.

To learn more about Public Alerts in the state of North Dakota, check out the NDHP’s website right here.