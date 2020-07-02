What’s the role of the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nationwide discussion continues about police unions. Critics say they keep officers from being held accountable.

KX News has been diving into how this system works in the Peace Garden State.

North Dakota doesn’t have a police union. The closest thing is the North Dakota Fraternal Order of Police.

President and Bismarck Police Sgt. Mitch Wardzinski says it’s actually a nonprofit.

The FOP does function much like unions, in the fact that with monthly dues, officers are provided legal assistance at any time. But unlike joining a union, officers cannot go on strike.

“The fraternal order of police, nationally, started back in 1915; two cops out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The working conditions for cops back then weren’t ideal: 12 hours on, 12 hours off, no days off. And, these two officers got together and they formed an association, originally, just to work for better working conditions for cops,” Sgt. Wardzinski shared.

He says the majority of police in the state are part of the ND FOP. Out of a total of about 1,300 officers, he says a little over a thousand are members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"

Mandan Parade & Corso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Parade & Corso"

Tom's Thursday #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Thursday #OneMinuteForecast 7/2"

isaak Motion

Thumbnail for the video titled "isaak Motion"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2"

Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular with the BMSO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular with the BMSO"

Thursday's forecast: Increasing clouds with afternoon storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: Increasing clouds with afternoon storms"

NDC JULY 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 2"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Roller Rink Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roller Rink Night"

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Donating his Pay Raise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating his Pay Raise"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"
More Video

Don't Miss