What’s your favorite holiday tune?

You hear it while you’re shopping, driving or waiting in line at the movies. Christmas music is a big part of the season’s celebrations.

Music streaming services Spotify and Topsify created a playlist with the 100 greatest Christmas songs ever. So, we were curious to know what are some of your favorite holiday tunes.

“Mary did you know by Pentatonix. It’s amazing. I love the beat. It’s old school meets new. It’s just wonderful,” said Coreen Hart.

Misty Neumiller added,” The Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s version of Carol of the Bells.”

“I’d have to go with Silver Bells and Jingle Bell rock,” said another Minot resident.

“Jingle bell rock. 10 out of 10,” added another.

No. 1 on that holiday playlist was Michael Buble’s version of “It’sBeginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas”.