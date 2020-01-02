What’s Your New Years Tradition?

Local News

A New Year’s resolution is what some people refer to to start the new year, but for some, a New Year’s day tradition is just enough.. and I went around Minot and asked just what those traditions are.

“As far as traditions goes, me and my family we all from down south so we like to spend time, a lot of time, reconnecting like a family reunion, per say, and really try to help out people that were less fortunate this year and help then get to the next step.” says Jerome Toles, Minot Barber.

The holidays are all about giving and helping others, and one Minot man agrees, but for New Year’s just spending time with family is enough.

“Yeah, it’s usually getting the family together and celebrate the passing of another year and what we all expect for the new year.” says Kevin Sanders, Minot Resident.

As for others, work is their main priority.

“I don’t have any traditons.. work is everything.. Today I’m just out here working.. I’m a business owner so that’s kind of what I do when I have to. This photography business here is just openeing up so she’s got a client coming so I’m going to clean her windows so she’s ready to go.” says Chris Limbo, Minot Business Owner.

And if you’re like many who just take the coming of a new year as a celebration.

“Get drunk, that’s what everyone does.. it’s the tradition.” says Briana, Minot Resident.

Traditions run few and far between, but it’s something so simple that make the new year that much better.

