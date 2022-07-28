MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Minot man bound to a wheelchair faces numerous charges after he assaulted a pair of police officers.

According to an affidavit of probable cause from the Minot Police Department, on July 24 at around 8:00 a.m., two police officers were called to southeast Minot after a caller said that Karleon Trevilshlique Gregory — a 23-year-old who had an active municipal warrant out for his arrest — was spotted in the area.

When one officer attempted to stop and detain Gregory, he reportedly swung violently at her, pushing her away. When the other officer attempted to speak with Gregory, he responded by punching that officer in the chest. According to the affidavit, Gregory was then forced to the ground where he allegedly bit an officer in the process.

Other officers arrived to help and Gregory was eventually handcuffed.

According to the affidavit, video shot by a bystander appeared to show Gregory seemingly attempting to grab hold of one officer’s sidearm during the struggles.

Gregory was taken to Trinity before being transported to Ward County Detention Center.

One of the officers was also taken to Trinity for treatment of a bite as well as a broken hand injured during the conflict.

Gregory faces felony charges of simple assault on an officer, aggravated assault on a police officer and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 1 at 10:30 a.m. Gregory’s bond has been set at $15,000.