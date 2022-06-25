MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, local bikers came together to raise money for a shelter in Minot.

The first ever Wheels and Wings took place at the Magic City Harley-Davidson.

Magic City Harley-Davidson along with the Green Knights Military Motorcycle club helped put this event together.

“We have local vendors out here selling stuff and stuff for kids and food and music and we’ve got a little bit of everything going on,” said Executive Director of Minot Men’s Winter Refuge Mike Zimmer.

Bikers would go on a 5 stop bike run before returning to the Magic City Harley-Davidson.

All entry fees for this event went directly to the Men’s Winter Refuge in Minot.

A shelter that provides everything a resident needs from the moment they walk through the doors.

“So the Men’s Winter Refuge is a 15 bed homeless shelter located in southeast Minot and what we do is we can house up to 15 men per night and we provide shelter, food, transportation, basic nursing care. Whatever the guys need, helping find job, helping find housing,” said Zimmer.

In 10 years Minot Men’s Refuge has helped over 1,200 men.

It is also the only Men’s shelter in Northwest part of the state.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, males make up 61% of the homeless population.

“Men’s shelters are usually heavily underfunded compared to women’s shelters and due to operating expense, you know limitations we are, we operate all year around but our meal train only operates through the winter months and the meal train is so important because that’s how the men receive a nice hot warm meal everyday,” said Event Coordinator Kristen Dionne.

Dionne was more than happy to provide a family fun event, all while raising money for a good cause.

Although the weather was not ideal riders still showed up to back this wonderful cause.