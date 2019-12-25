When Do You Open Your Presents?

Christmas is tomorrow, which means a lot of wrapping paper will be ripped apart.

We asked some of our fellow North Dakotans about presents.

Now, even though it’s a tradition for many to open their gifts tomorrow, maybe after church or breakfast, not everyone can or wants to wait.

We went around the capitol city asking if people open their gifts Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Here are some of the responses:

“We open our gifts Christmas day.”

“We use to do Christmas eve, but this year we’re going to do Christmas day.”

“Definitely on Christmas Eve!”

“So we open up some of our presents on Christmas eve and some of them on Christmas. The kids…Santa comes in the morning. And so we get our family presents on Christmas eve and Santa presents on Christmas.”

