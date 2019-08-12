When it comes to the media, this student group wants to make sure the message is heard on all channels

The North Dakota Student Media Association was founded in 2016 shortly after the New Voices Act passed. This Act restored all press rights to student media.

Before this act passed, schools could censor student media, meaning students didn’t have the same rights as professional journalists.

We talked to Katie Winbauer, the President of The North Dakota Student Media Association. She said educating students and putting resources in their hands is essential to the future of journalism.

A huge part of getting NDSMA off the ground was partnering with The North Dakota Newspaper Association.

NDNA Executive Director, Steve Andrist says he hopes NDSMA thrives.

Katie says they try to incorporate competitions to challenge students and help them improve their skills.

This year will be completely “hands-on” education for students and then going out and practicing what they just learned and receiving feedback.

There will be media professionals sharing knowledge in multiple areas of journalism at their future conferences.

Katie says high school students and media professionals normally don’t get a chance to network, so the NDSMA fall conference will be a great place to do just that.

