When should you ask for help this tax season?

With tax season in full swing, there are many ways for people to file. You can do it yourself online through the IRS or with apps. So when is the right time to ask a tax professional for help?

Jared Starr from Prairie Tax Solutions in Minot said it’s important to understand the different forms, deductions and credits when you’re filing.

He said if you’ve had a kid, sold a house or paid off a lot of student debt, your situation may need an extra set of eyes. Some of the do-it-yourself services offer add-ons like audit protection, but Starr said he recommends hiring a pro.

“I’d be interested to see how often that really benefits people because I haven’t really seen any percentages or anything like that on that deal, how much it really benefits people. My personal opinion is that just be honest in your taxes, keep good records and you don’t really have to worry about that,” Starr said.

Starr said if you feel like you missed something or want a professional to review your taxes after you’ve already filed, you can file a 10-40X which is an amended tax return.

