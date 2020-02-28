When should you ask for help this tax season?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With tax season in full swing, there are many ways for people to file. You can do it yourself online through the IRS or with apps. So when is the right time to ask a tax professional for help?

Jared Starr from Prairie Tax Solutions in Minot said it’s important to understand the different forms, deductions and credits when you’re filing.

He said if you’ve had a kid, sold a house or paid off a lot of student debt, your situation may need an extra set of eyes. Some of the do-it-yourself services offer add-ons like audit protection, but Starr said he recommends hiring a pro.

“I’d be interested to see how often that really benefits people because I haven’t really seen any percentages or anything like that on that deal, how much it really benefits people. My personal opinion is that just be honest in your taxes, keep good records and you don’t really have to worry about that,” Starr said.

Starr said if you feel like you missed something or want a professional to review your taxes after you’ve already filed, you can file a 10-40X which is an amended tax return.

Click here to learn how you can file your federal taxes for free if you qualify.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tax Filing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Filing"

College Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Bball"

Thursday, February 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, February 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Pay it Forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay it Forward"

Williston Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Library"

Courageous Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courageous Hearts"

Elderly Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elderly Center"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27"

Why do we have Leap Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why do we have Leap Year?"

Gift Card Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Card Scam"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/27"

Baesler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler"

Thursday Forecast: Scattered snow with warmer temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Scattered snow with warmer temps"

Stay Active, not Sedentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay Active, not Sedentary"

ND SUPERINTENDENT DUI ARREST

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND SUPERINTENDENT DUI ARREST"

Noxious Weeds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noxious Weeds"

Land Reclamation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Reclamation"

Heavy Equipment Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy Equipment Training"

Bond Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Vote"

Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge