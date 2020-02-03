Live Now
When Should You File Your Income Taxes?

When do you think is the right time to file your income taxes?

KX News checked with a financial advisor for the answer. Of course, the deadline to file your taxes is April 15.

Benjamin Brandt, founder of Capital City Wealth Management, said you should avoid waiting until too close to that deadline in case you have to make any changes.

But, he said you also don’t want to file too early because you might not have all the forms you need yet.

“And you complete your taxes by the end of January, you might get some more that come in that could be very relevant to your income tax situation and you’ve already filed. So you gotta go back and refile. If you do it too early, you’re potentially gonna miss some information and you’ll have to go back and do it again. You’ll want to wait probably until the first of march be a good timeline,” shared Brandt.

Brandt said when you file your taxes does not make a difference in how quickly you receive your refund.

