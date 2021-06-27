When temperatures soar, your car’s tire pressure, battery function and other operations can be impacted

When temperatures soar, your car’s tire pressure, battery function and other operations can be impacted.
That’s why it’s especially important to take measures this summer to keep your car running properly.
KX NEWS spoke with a mechanic at Lauer Auto Repair in Bismarck who shared some maintenance tips.
He recommends checking your tire pressure, and inspecting your vehicle routinely during the summer.

“Make sure your coolant is full, your oil; always important to North Dakota no matter what the temperature is. Pay attention to the temperature lights,” said Doug Wolf, mechanic.

It’s recommended that your tires are inflated correctly, and tread levels are checked when driving in elevated temperatures.

