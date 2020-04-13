Coronavirus
When the pandemic began, most students abroad flew home. This Minot art student stayed in Italy.

When Tessia Samuelson left North Dakota in January to study art in Florence, Italy — the word “coronavirus” wasn’t even in her vocabulary.

But that changed fast.

“It was crazy, because I hadn’t heard of anything, and then eight days later everyone was gone,” she recalls of her experience in late February. In those critical days, COVID-19 cases in Italy soared from the single-digits to the thousands.

Tessia’s newfound friends and roommates at the Florence School of Fine Arts were sent home to the United States. But when Tessia got the call from Minot State University, she hesitated.

“I called my mom and I was like, ‘I am not ready to leave.'” she says. “‘My art is flourishing here, and if I come home now, I feel like I’m doing myself an injustice.”

“I said, ‘You know, you’re there. You are in the situation, I’m not,'” Tessia’s mother, Connie Samuelson, recounts. “‘I can’t make that decision for you, Tessia.’ And she said, ‘I feel very confident here.’”

So Tessia signed a waiver, brought her art supplies back to her apartment — and hunkered down. “I have the three bedroom apartment that I had all to myself now, obviously,” she says, “so I’ve turned the whole thing into a giant studio, basically.”

She made art for the moment and rode out the storm in Florence — relatively far from the hardest-hit northern region of Italy, but still in a state of lockdown. “There’s police on the streets,” she says. “You can’t go walking around unless you’re going to a supermarket. And it’s really intimidating for me to do stuff like that, because they’ll say something to me, but I don’t speak Italian at all.”

Tessia finished her semester with online classes on April 9th. She plans to return to Minot on April 21st. That’s when she thinks the biggest challenge will begin. “I’ll self-quarantine for two weeks. I think the hardest part is going to be to come home after going through all this and not be able to like, hug my loved ones.”

Tessia will be a senior at MSU next year. She plans to become a high school art teacher once she graduates.

