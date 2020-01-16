When to worry if your tire pressure light is on

With temperatures below zero, you may have noticed your tire pressure light is on. We spoke to an expert who shared his advice on what to do and when to worry.

If you’ve been driving for a few miles and the light doesn’t turn off, it’s a good idea to check your tire pressure.

Tires Plus General Manager David Lee said to use the sticker on your driver side door for the recommended pressure.

You can also fill up your tire with nitrogen instead of air.

Another thing, make sure to check where the tire meets the rim because it might be corroding, and that can cause air to leak out — so it might need to be resealed.

But just because the light comes on, doesn’t necessarily mean you need new tires.

“If you have filled up your tires to the proper pressure and you’re still getting that that tire is getting low on a daily or bi-daily basis, then definitely want to come in for a flat repair,” said Lee.

Another thing, Lee said don’t pour hot water on your tires to remove the packed on snow and ice. Instead, go to a car wash and spray it off.

