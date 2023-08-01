BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Summer in North Dakota is not only a time for water sports and hiking — it’s also when a lot of work gets done.

At this time, the City of Bismarck is working on a total of 25 to 30 construction projects, so rolling into construction seems inevitable. But why are so many projects being taken on at once?

“The DOT is really working on many of those arterial roadways,” explained City Engineer Gabe Schell. “Those are the roadways that most of our general public are using on a day-to-day basis.”

Streets such as Washington and State Street are the hottest topics. Schell says that the goal is to budget well enough for people to approve of their plans, but at a reasonable enough timeline for contractors to take on the projects.

“For State Street,” noted Schell, “the project has a completion date to be this fall.”

As these construction projects continue throughout the city, the engineer says that it’s important to look into alternative routes before leaving.

To prepare for any unexpected projects, he states that it may help to leave for your destination earlier than expected and be patient — not only for yourself but for those around you.

Each project has an individual deadline of its own, but Schell says a majority of them will be finished this Fall. You can stay updated with local construction on this page.