STACKER — The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Bismarck, ND found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Bismarck, ND in the first quarter of 2021.

#11. Rapid City, SD

– Started a new job in Rapid City, SD from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 10

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Rapid City, SD in Q1 2021: 4

— #16 most common destination from Rapid City, SD

– Net job flow: 6 to Rapid City, SD

#10. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 12

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 6

— #218 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Net job flow: 6 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

#9. Baton Rouge, LA

– Started a new job in Baton Rouge, LA from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 12

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Baton Rouge, LA in Q1 2021: 1

— #49 (tie) most common destination from Baton Rouge, LA

– Net job flow: 11 to Baton Rouge, LA

#8. Las Cruces, NM

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 13

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 0

— #11 (tie) most common destination from Las Cruces, NM

– Net job flow: 13 to Las Cruces, NM

#7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 15

— 1.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 11

— #182 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 4 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#6. Sioux Falls, SD

– Started a new job in Sioux Falls, SD from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 16

— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Sioux Falls, SD in Q1 2021: 8

— #14 (tie) most common destination from Sioux Falls, SD

– Net job flow: 8 to Sioux Falls, SD

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 22

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 7

— #150 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 15 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 48

— 5.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 13

— #111 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 35 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#3. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 62

— 7.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q1 2021: 31

— #33 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Net job flow: 31 to Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

#2. Grand Forks, ND-MN

– Started a new job in Grand Forks, ND-MN from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 105

— 12.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Grand Forks, ND-MN in Q1 2021: 123

— #2 most common destination from Grand Forks, ND-MN

– Net job flow: 18 to Bismarck, ND

#1. Fargo, ND-MN

– Started a new job in Fargo, ND-MN from Bismarck, ND in Q1 2021: 291

— 33.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Bismarck, ND from Fargo, ND-MN in Q1 2021: 304

— #2 most common destination from Fargo, ND-MN

– Net job flow: 13 to Bismarck, ND

