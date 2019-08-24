Where can you get a good cocktail?

Do you know where to get a good cocktail? Well, one local bar is said to have the best in the country.

Thomas & Moriarty’s in Mandan was featured in USA Today as one of the 10 best cocktail bars in the country. They ranked five according to world champion bartender, Kate Gerwin.

Thomas & Moriarty’s is an English style craft cocktail bar that makes fresh juices, syrups and more. They are also known for making old fashioned cocktails and mocktails.

The owners say this is a great accomplishment in North Dakota.

We take a lot of time on the craft. We do a lot of studying, classes, tastings and seminars and stuff like that. We are definitely going to have to kick it up a notch now because there is a lot of really good bars on that list,” said Michael Kashey, Owner/Bar Manager.

Owners say the most popular drink is called little death. It is mixed with sloe gin, lemon, apricot and a little bit of champagne on top.