Where do jails and prisons stand in line for the COVID-19 vaccine?

So far in North Dakota, people in the phase 1A tier are being vaccinated, meaning health care workers and those working and living in long-term care facilities. First responders are also included.

Phase 1B was recommended by the state’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices over the weekend to include people 75 and older and frontline workers.

The state’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says the first two groups are obvious choices, but after that, things get muddled.

The President of the American Medical Association, Susan Bailey, says jail and prison populations need to be considered because of the significant outbreaks in the facilities, and the high-risk nature of those incarcerated.

As of right now, it’s unclear where they’ll fall on the priority list.

The President of the National Medical Association Dr. Leon McDougle says because ethnic minorities are disproportionately jailed, this also becomes an issue of closing the equality gap.

He shared that even outside of prisons and jails: “We’re dying nearly three times the rate as compared to the white population, being hospitalized over four times the rate.”

As the head of the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center, Sheriff Kelly Leben says they don’t vaccinate inmates for anything else. In the same way, he says those in jail will have to request a COVID-19 vaccine from their health care providers.

As for jail and sheriff’s dept. staff, Leben says he emailed everyone weeks back to gauge their interest. He says it is voluntary but will be provided for them.

“You see law enforcement is a priority group but it seems like there’s a lot of juggling where we’re going to come in in the big scheme of things,” Sheriff Leben said.

“And, you know, that’s for other people to decide I guess. Once they notify us, we’ll get the word out.”

The Sheriff says close to 25% of staff said they want to get the vaccine.

Some groups included so far leave questions, including how to define a “frontline worker,” which could encompass so many people, like jail staff.