What type of housing do you think Minot needs? How do you feel about Minot’s biking and walking paths, or retail businesses? The city wants your opinion in its latest survey.

The Minot 2040 Visioning Survey will be part of the city’s plan as a guide for development and growth over the next 20 years.

The nine-question survey asks things like “When you visit other communities, what is one thing you love that Minot needs?” and “How would you characterize the cost of living in Minot?”

The survey will close on March 31.

For more information about the city’s profile, vision and implementation plans, head to the Minot 2040 website.