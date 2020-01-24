Where Does Your Money Go When Donated to MSA United Way?

United Way is one big fundraising organization. That’s how the Executive Director of the Missouri Slope Areawide branch describes how the non-profit operates.

With millions of dollars in donations coming in year after year, have you ever wondered where exactly does all that money go?

When Director Jena Gullo came in about 10 years ago, the branch began moving away from fundraising all over the place (which spread funds thin) to giving money each year, based on need.

The goal is to create lasting change and break the poverty cycle.

To do that, they had to focus on a few charities that could work together to reach this goal. That’s how they operate today, giving to about 30 local agencies every year.

Some of the biggest focus areas for United Way’s efforts are ending hunger and homelessness, and breaking that cycle, by investing in kids’ literacy.

“People want to see change with their investments. They want to give to people in need, and a story that tugs at their heartstrings, but that’s not usually good enough. They want to know how you’re targeting the root cause…or are you just perpetuating the problem? How do you really create sustainable solutions,” explained Gullo.

She said the money that goes toward helping other non-profits is kept separate from funding that keeps United Way’s homeless shelter running.

Thanks to grants and money from the City of Bismarck, they’ll be able to fund their 24-hour shelter, without dipping into other money.

When donating to United Way, you can specify where you would like your money to go.