While North Dakota works from home, cyber threats multiply

The state’s Chief Information Officer says with more people working from home, cyber threats in North Dakota have multiplied.

CIO Shawn Riley says personal computers have always been easier for “bad guys” to hack into. And now that so many work computers are being run on the same network, hackers can use your home devices to get access to confidential information from your workplace.

Riley says what the state IT Department is calling “COVID attacks” have hit close to a million in the state, if not into the low millions.

Some of the most common attempts are phishing emails, and then the fake coronavirus dashboards. People have been downloading fake sites with statistics about case numbers when actually, they’re allowing a hacker in.

“Really it comes down to comprehensive awareness. It’s called cyber hygiene. You have to make sure your systems are patched, make sure you have a malware protection software. In the old days, it was called antivirus, but viruses are really a small part of the problem nowadays,” Riley shared.

In addition, if at all possible, avoid connecting work devices to home devices. For example, sending documents from a work computer over the WiFi to your home printer.

And, don’t ever give away information to anyone you don’t know, or click links from them.

Part of what is making such long hours for the IT Department is that 85 percent of the state government is now working from home, compared to 4 percent on average.