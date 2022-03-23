With warm weather on the horizon, you might think of the summer sun, pool days, or, of course, ice cream.

And if you love an old-fashioned whirla-whip, the only whirla-whip machine that is still in use in the country is located right here in North Dakota.



Dakota Drug Co. in Stanley has been serving whirla-whips since the late 1940s.

The machine uses a spinning blade to turn hard ice cream into soft serve.

Flavors include peanut butter, strawberry and the unusual but popular, dill pickle.

The manager of Dakota Drug says it’s great to be able to offer this unique ice cream experience.

“Since I moved to North Dakota, I couldn’t have landed in a better spot because this is the one place people come from everywhere,” said Jennifer Lamping. “They come from– I’ve had people come from Norway. They’ve come from all across the United States, and how they know about the whirla-whip. I will never understand. But they love it. They come here and they’re looking for an experience and it’s my pleasure to make sure they get that.”



If you’re an active duty military member, you can get a free whirla-whip if you visit in uniform.