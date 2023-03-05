NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, North Dakota deals with white collar crime, just like major cities and other states.

With technology advancing and companies expanding, it’s getting easier to hide white collar crimes.

North Dakota’s top 4 areas where we see white collar crime are Banking, Worker’s Safety, Medicaid Fraud and Environmental Fraud.

The Department of Justice is working with big companies around the nation to set up whistleblower procedures within the company and teach them high tech surveillance on the software they use.

The DOJ says it’s important for companies to update their procedures, as well as the federal government.

“So, just as we ask you, as we expect corporations to adapt to the realities and the risks of modern life, and update their policies and practices accordingly, so to does the department,” says Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of DOJ, Kenneth Polite.

So far, the Department of Justice reports North Dakota does well in their investigations, and overall, North Dakota companies work well with law enforcement.

One recent white collar crime in our region came from Beulah.

Last month, 35-year-old Brady Torgerson, former Beulah Bank President , was sentenced to Two Counts of Bank Fraud and will spend the next 2 years in Federal Prison.