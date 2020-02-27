White Shield continues to grow

The Three Affiliated Tribes are making some big investments in a small town in central North Dakota.

The roughly 400 residents of White Shield have already noticed some big improvements. In just the last few years, a new school has been built, as well as a senior center…and they aren’t stopping there.

We spoke to tribal Councilman Fred Fox, to see what other things are brewing in the area.

“Now that White Shield has a brand new school, I think the enrollment for K-12 is roughly about 150 students. We have a new tribal building here, a new elder building. We’re working on a new 20 million dollar community building, which will mimic possibly a YMCA,” says Councilman Fred Fox.

A new facility for law enforcement is also in the works. Councilman Fox says ground will be broken on the new community center, this spring.