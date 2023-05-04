WHITE SHIELD, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fort Berthold Reservation continues to strive for a healthier community by promoting fitness through its recreational centers.

The Arikara Fitness and Recreation Center in White Shield has been in its current space for nearly two years now.

Once more traffic started to come into the old building, an expansion became necessary.

The current center boasts a pool area, fitness rooms, a nutrition area, and a movie theater.

“The fitness center offers swimming, they offer cardio, they offer weightlifting. Every month we try to do like a community activity, but we open it to anybody actually so surrounding areas. Like running events or workout challenges,” said Holly Felix, the assistant supervisor for the Arikara Fitness and Recreational Center.

Felix says there are around 150 to 200 members.

Memberships cost $30 a month for individuals, $100 every three months for families or you can purchase a $5 pass for all-day access to certain amenities.

The lead personal trainer says because the center offers so much, it attracts more people.

“It’s kind of like a balance. you know how we see all new equipment like this, some of them are kind of standoffish to it and you know they’re kind of intimidated by seeing it, ‘Oh well, there’s all the machines. What we do?’ and they’ll kind of shy away from it. With this involvement with not just the group, but also with the cultural backing and support by the community, it allows us to reach a lot more people and a lot more kids,” said Michael Red Tomahawk, the lead personal fitness trainer/strength trainer for the Arikara Fitness and Recreational Center.

Felix says the movie theater has a partnership with Disney and will be showing Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 for the next three weekends in a row, starting on Friday.

In the future, there will be showings for The Little Mermaid and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.