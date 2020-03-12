Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

White Shield High School, 3 Other Schools Want to Join 4-Day School Week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shorter school weeks are proving to be successful in schools across the state making others want to jump on board.

Twelve schools in North Dakota are already participating in a four day week and four more have applied to do so as well.

One of those being White Shield School District.

Superintendent Wayne Fox said that he and some of his staff traveled to nearby schools and saw the benefits first-hand. Things like attendance going up, academics improving, teacher retention rates increasing and many other things such as longer class periods.

“One of the main things we talked about was the enrichments of adding STEM and also adding more of our language. We want to implement more time with that,” Fox said.

If they turn to a four day school week, it would begin as soon as this Fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

White Shield School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Shield School Week"

Carbon Capture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Capture"

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Vet, MRFD Volunteer"

Rural Stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Stores"

New Town VA Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town VA Center"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The bravery of a 15-year-old during a deadly blizzard."

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/11"

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"

Remarkable Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Chaplain"

GOP Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Caucus"

First Time Voters

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Time Voters"

Robert One Minute 3-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge