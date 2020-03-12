White Shield High School, 3 Other Schools Want to Join 4-Day School Week

Shorter school weeks are proving to be successful in schools across the state making others want to jump on board.

Twelve schools in North Dakota are already participating in a four day week and four more have applied to do so as well.

One of those being White Shield School District.

Superintendent Wayne Fox said that he and some of his staff traveled to nearby schools and saw the benefits first-hand. Things like attendance going up, academics improving, teacher retention rates increasing and many other things such as longer class periods.

“One of the main things we talked about was the enrichments of adding STEM and also adding more of our language. We want to implement more time with that,” Fox said.

If they turn to a four day school week, it would begin as soon as this Fall.