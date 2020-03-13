White Shield High School Advocating School and Work Program

Students at White Shield High School aren’t just getting lectured.

“We’re able to place our students in these various businesses and they’re able to work a job,” White Shield Schools Superintendent Wayne Fox said.

The School and Work Program is a course provided by the high school to give students hands-on experience at local jobs, and they’re reaping the benefits.

“I’ve been watching this program for years now and I see how beneficial it is for our students because it prepares them for the real world,” White Shield Secretary Bobbi Shegrud said.

Students choose a job to apply for in and around surrounding communities, like banking or auto mechanics.

They’re on-site every day for two hours at a time and getting paid while they receive credit hours.

“If they’re placed in a bank, they get to see the transactions that go on. They get to see different things about a banking system and what actually goes on at a bank so that student gets a little bit more exposed to everyday operations that go on,” Fox said.

One student in the program is a mechanic. He said this experience gives him an edge towards his future.

“After high school, I was planning on going into the automotive field by going to the Tribes Technical College in Bismarck for automotive technology. A lot of jobs, classes, or schools would prefer you to have work experience, so this helps me get that hands-on, on the job experience,” Senior, Ethan Malnourie said.

Another student said she enjoys learning the in’s and out’s of working at a hardware shop.

“This helps me learn customer service and many other things that do take part in the workforce,” Senior, Kianna Montclair said.

This only helps students in White Shield become well-rounded as they prepare for the rest of their lives.

Fox said they plan to offer a full 9-5 job experience on Fridays if their schools turn to a four day school week in the fall.

