White Shield High School Offering New Mentorship Program

A school in White Shield is now offering a new mentorship program for its female students.

“The missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, we want to bring light to that,” Cadet Corps Advisor Brenda White Bull said.

White Bull and other educators started a mentorship program at White Shield High School to bring light to this serious matter.

“One eye-opener is how much our girls don’t know. I myself and Brenda, we’ve kind of done work in this area, so, for us we know some things, but for our girls, it’s an eye-opener to see that they don’t know a lot,” co-mentor program director, Margaret Yellow Bird said.

Since starting in January, the young girls have met in a one-hour class session. They’re taught self-defense, self-love and how to be leaders in the community.

“That’s things that we want them to realize and speak up for themselves if they ever come into a situation. We teach them how to best go through it and we give them our advice and direction,” White Bull said.

One sophomore student said she’s more aware of the dangers around her and by taking this course she feels better prepared.

“It makes me feel confident going somewhere alone knowing that I’m able to protect myself in a situation or even helping my friends too,” sophomore, Aiyana Vivier said.

Yellow Bird said their hope is to keep elevating these courses to eventually help everyone.

“I would like to see all the positive narratives that these young people are going to bring to our communities,” Yellow Bird said.

White Shield plans to add courses for kids of all ages as well as males and elders in the near future.

