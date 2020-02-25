White Shield School sees turn around in teacher shortage

After years of experiencing a shortage of teachers, a small-town school is now fully staffed.

A few years ago, White Shield was struggling to find teachers, even after a new school was built. So, the school district hired eight teachers from the Philippines and School Board President Fred Fox said that solved the problem. But Fox said until a larger issue is fixed, White Shield may always have a hard time retaining professionals.

“One of the factors is the housing shortage that we want to work on with the White Shield School District. So it’s something that we want to work on to continue because our kids are a factor in why our community is growing,” said Fox.

To help address the shortage, Fox said the city is currently planning a new teacher village, which would offer housing that’s closer to the school for staff.