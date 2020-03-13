White Shield Schools Adding New Technology to Schools for Every Student

Students in White Shield are working with quite a bit of technology these days, thanks to a nice donation.

Since building a new K-12 school on the Fort Berthold Reservation back in 2019, they’ve been adding tech, like e-books and smart boards.

To add to that cause, White Shield East Segment Councilman Fred Fox gifted the school with new iPads and Mac Books, enough for every student.

Superintendent Wayne Fox said since receiving the gifts they’ve seen lots of positive changes.

He said students are more attentive in class and grades are increasing. Kids can also take the tablets home with them, and learn at their own pace.

“His thinking behind it was a learning tool but also for pleasure for a lot of our students,” Wayne said.

