Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Whiting Petroleum files for bankruptcy, citing global price war, COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Colorado-based energy company that does much of its work in western North Dakota has filed for bankruptcy.

Whiting Petroleum announced in a statement this morning that it has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and “will continue to operate its business in the normal course without material disruption to its vendors, partners or employees.”

The statement says the company has $585 million in cash, and the filing will allow Whiting to cut about $2.2 billion in debt.

The announcement marks the first major energy company to file for bankruptcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The two global events have contributed to a massive drop in oil prices, which currently hover around $20 per barrel.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock are being traded around 40 cents on the New York Stock Exchange as of noon on April 1st, 2020. Shares were valued at $8.16 at their highest point of the year on January 7th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1"

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS"

Significant snow for some while others will see only rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Significant snow for some while others will see only rain"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Workforce Coordnation Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordnation Center"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tioga Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Medical Center"

Tioga Med Center TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Med Center TikTok"

Kathleen Neset

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen Neset"

Online Predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Predators"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge