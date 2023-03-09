WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — One city in the region is bringing out the big guns and we don’t mean firearms.

This weekend, Williston is hosting the ninth annual North Dakota’s Strongest Man & Woman Competition.

Full Circle Strength Systems is hosting the event. And competitors of all ages can take part in the events, even teens.

There will be wheelbarrow deadlifts, sled pulls, and other strengthening events.

Organizers say strengthening is not just about lifting weights.

“A lot of people probably don’t understand, but it’s not just getting big and strong. We have athletes as light as 150 pounds. It could be, and we’ve had guys up to 400 some pounds. It could be, but they’re, you know, when they’re moving stuff, they are doing cardio. They’re lifting weights. They’re just getting healthier overall, and they’re, they’re having fun, they’re meeting friends,” said Ful Circle Strength Systems Owner, Mitch Hughes.

The event is this Saturday, March 11 at the Raymond Family Community Center on 11th Street West.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and kids 12 and under are free.