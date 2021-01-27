Who will your pet root for in the NFL’s Big Game?

Whether your favorite team is playing in the Big Game or not, everyone picks a team to root for who they think will win it all. So why shouldn’t your pets pick too!

Send us a video of your pet picking who they think will win the Big Game between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Your dog, cat, hamster, horse, bird, any pet or animal at all.

The more creative the better!

We’ll post submissions online for everyone to see and see how your pet stacks up against the rest of North Dakota.

Shoot a little video and send it to us via email to ndfirst@kxnet.com, or through our KX Facebook page.

