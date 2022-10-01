NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you like bird watching, look to the sky!

Because an endangered flock of birds is coming our way.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking the public to report sightings of whooping cranes, which are in the midst of their fall migration.

These birds fly for 2500 miles from their nesting grounds at Wood Buffalo National Park in Canada to their wintering grounds along the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Weighing 15 pounds, the Whooping Crane has a wingspan of more than 7 feet and is as tall as many humans, reaching a height of around 5 feet, making it the tallest bird in North America.