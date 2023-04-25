MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — High school students now have just over three weeks left before they’re cut loose for the summer. That means seniors will have to tell their family and friends what they’re doing next fall.

On Tuesday, local companies and hiring managers were set up at Mandan High School for a career fair. Mandan high schoolers had a chance to shake hands with a few of their possible future bosses. The casual job forum was set up as a chance for young men and women to learn about local jobs currently in demand.

“Like, you can search online all you want, but you’ll never really find out truly what a position is all about unless you talk to them in real life or reach out yourself,” stated Mandan High Senior, Rachel Hertz. “So, it’s really nice to have over 50 booths here.”

“I think it really promotes people to go on with their lives,” Mandan High Senior, Paige Friedt said. “They’re not just going to stay and do something basic, they’re actually going to move forward and find something that they love to do without having the expectation that they need to go to college for so long.”

Many of the companies present at the fair offer students flexible options like part-time work, on-the-job training, and even money for college.