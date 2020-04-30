Who’s reopening and under what conditions

Here is a running list of places that are reopening from COVID-19 closures and limited services, and what restrictions are in place after reopening:

Restaurants

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, Bismarck, resumes dine-in service at the Bismarck location on Friday, May 1, with some restrictions:

50% reduced seating capacity

Parties of no more than six

Tables spaced at minimum 6 feet from other tables

No bar top seating

Alcohol purchases must be made with food purchases

Limited waiting area available inside the restaurant. After you check in, wait in your car and you’ll receive a text when your table is ready.

Restaurant sanitation procedures and safe food-handling practices:

All staff will wear masks

Frequent disinfection of surfaces

Hand sanitizer available for employees and guests

Disinfectant wipes provided to customers on request

Paper menus, discarded after use

Condiments are available upon request, and not stored on the table

Organizations, Services

The Sanford POWER athletic training facility in Bismarck will reopen its doors on Monday, May 4, with enhanced guidelines to ensure athlete and member safety.

Upon entering the facility, members will have their temperature taken and will be asked COVID-19 screening questions.

All training sessions must be scheduled prior to member arrival.

There will be no visitors allowed inside the Sanford POWER facility and all equipment will continue to be sanitized before and after each workout by Sanford POWER employees.

More information and guidelines are online at: sanfordpower.com/Bismarck .

Churchs, Religious Groups

Public Masses will resume in Catholic parishes of the Diocese of Bismarck beginning Wednesday, May 6. Weekend Masses will begin according to a schedule determined by each parish pastor as of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

Among the modified directives:

Family households may sit together in one pew and all other persons must maintain social distancing, leaving every other pew empty.

Communion will be offered in the form of the consecrated host only, received in the hand and distributed by clergy or instituted acolytes.

The exchange of the sign of peace remains suspended.

Directives for weddings, funerals and baptisms are modified as follows: immediate and extended family members may be present, but are to maintain social distancing. All other restrictions regarding these sacraments remain in place.

The sacrament of reconciliation (penance) will remain available only behind a screen. Persons must maintain social distancing while waiting to celebrate the sacrament.

The dispensation from the obligation to attend and participate at Mass on Sundays and Holy Days remains in effect until further notice for all who may be hesitant to be in larger gatherings or those in the vulnerable population. Parishes will continue to provide the opportunity to view Masses online.

All other directives given on March 19 remain in effect until further notice. Those can be viewed at: bismarckdiocese.com/COVIDmessage.