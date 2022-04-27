MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In February, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1 and in March, it went up slightly to 3.3.

However, the seasonally adjusted rate stayed the same for both months, at 2.9 percent.

So what does all this mean?

Seasonally adjusted rates take into consideration that some work is seasonal.

For example, many construction workers are working in the summer, but during the winter months, many of them get laid off due to a lack of work.

The workforce center manager for Job Service North Dakota in Minot says about 5,000 people in the state are receiving unemployment and many of them have a job that they’ll go back to once the weather warms up.

“Approximately 75% of those people are what we called job-attached employees,” said Susan Ogurek. “So go back to the construction example, those employees that were laid off by the construction companies are going back to work for them when work picks back up.”

Job Service North Dakota will be hosting a free virtual job fair on May 19 for jobs across the state.