Why is vaccine distribution different across the state?

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is moving on to its next phase of vaccinations.

Included in the group are those 65 and older with or without medical conditions, and while some other health units are moving a lot quicker with their vaccinations.

Director Renae Moch says there’s several reasons why others are moving at the pace they are.

She says for one population, Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, has the largest population behind Fargo in Cass County.

“We’re going off of our surveys that are completed online. Working through those lists. Also, people have called into our office to try and schedule appointments. And once that list gets down and we still have vaccine available we will then open it to the next tier,” explained Moch.

Also, she says a delay in deliveries led the district to cut the amount of doses they currently have.

But Moch says come March they are expecting to receive more doses which means more vaccines administered.