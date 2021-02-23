Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Why is vaccine distribution different across the state?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is moving on to its next phase of vaccinations.

Included in the group are those 65 and older with or without medical conditions, and while some other health units are moving a lot quicker with their vaccinations.

Director Renae Moch says there’s several reasons why others are moving at the pace they are.

She says for one population, Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, has the largest population behind Fargo in Cass County.

“We’re going off of our surveys that are completed online. Working through those lists. Also, people have called into our office to try and schedule appointments. And once that list gets down and we still have vaccine available we will then open it to the next tier,” explained Moch.

Also, she says a delay in deliveries led the district to cut the amount of doses they currently have.

But Moch says come March they are expecting to receive more doses which means more vaccines administered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Opening School Doors

Rural Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/23

Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Vaccine Pace

Suicide Prevention Grants

Marijuana OK'd

Watford School Pantry

Through With Chew

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/23

A messy morning and evening commute

NDC FEB 23

Mental Health Routine

Region 6 Basketball

Region 5 Basketball

Region 3 Basketball

BSC Fans

Vaccines Available

Dispensary Closed

SVUW Under Goal

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News