Why it’s important for rural areas to participate in the 2020 census

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

The 2020 census is quickly approaching. According to the census website, if you live in a rural area, it is more difficult to get an accurate count.

People living in a rural community may not have a mailing address and use a PO box instead. The census does not mail out to PO boxes.

Now, people can respond online, but some folks may not have an internet connection so they might get missed in the count.

Many federal programs are aimed at people living in these areas. Watford City’s economic development coordinator explains to residents why it’s so important to be counted.

“That is going to really impact a lot of the representation that we’re going to have, as well as federal funding, and state and local funding and what retailers choose to come here is based on the census,” said Daniel Stenberg, economic development coordinator.

This is the first time in census history that you’ll be able to respond online. By phone and by mail are two other ways.

