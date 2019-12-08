Why Not Minot? Christmas in Oak Park, Downtown Minot

Lights lit up Oak Park in Minot on Nov. 29, opening night of the yearly Christmas in the Park light show.

The light show features vibrant, moving, dancing light displays and Christmas music all while in the comfort of your warm car.

The lights will be on display throughout Oak Park until Dec. 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. every night.

And there’s plenty to see:

Santa moving down a hill on a sleigh, reindeer jumping around an arch you drive through, candy lights and much more.

The cost is only $5 per car with a rate for limos and buses.

On Monday, Dec. 16, you’ll have another option than just driving through the lights…

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oak Park will be open for the public to walk through the Christmas Lights, so get your cameras and your family ready!

Plus, you’ll see new displays that you didn’t see last year.

The Minot Sertoma Club decorated Oak Park once again this year to raise money to support Sertoma activities, and money earned goes back into the community.

And because you’ll already be in the area, take a short drive to downtown Minot where you can see the city’s Christmas tree all lit up.

The lights on the tree are set up, the presents and snowmen are sitting around and the sleigh is right in the center for a picture-perfect opportunity.

So, if you need a couple of fun, inexpensive winter activities, the Oak Park Christmas lights and downtown Minot tree would be perfect for you to see.