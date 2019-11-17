Why Not Minot? Fan base, school spirit top-notch

MINOT — When you watch sports outdoors, you’re probably like most of us — you wish for the best weather. Sunny and 75 with a breeze, am I right?

But that’s not always possible — especially right here in North Dakota where the cold weather creeps up quickly, and sometimes quite early in the year.

The first snowfall of the season came down on Oct. 2 this year, and the cold temperatures followed right after.

Despite the cold weather and brutal winds, nothing seems to stop Minot residents when it comes to getting to those sports games to show support for their team.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Bishop Ryan Catholic School played Velva in football. It was cold, and even began snowing toward the end of the game.

That didn’t stop Minot’s school spirit for one of their teams.

Fans showed up donning gloves, hats, blankets, snow pants, ponchos, umbrellas and more ready to cheer on their team.

The fan-base and school spirit in Minot is reason enough to come to the Magic City. The bitter cold, rain and snow won’t turn these fans away from cheering on our local sports teams — encouraging our kids to stay active and play the sports they love.

So if you come to Minot, and you’re ever around for a game, you don’t have to worry — it will probably be packed, with a loud, lively crowd, no matter how cold it is…and you’ll probably hear some cowbells.

