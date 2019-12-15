Why Not Minot? It’s the 6th safest city in North Dakota

Minot was named the sixth safest city in the state, according to a recent survey from Security Baron.
With a population of approximately 50,118, Minot earned a safety score of 74.77 coming in under No. 1 West Fargo, No. 2 Watford City, No. 3 Dickinson, No. 4 Wahpeton and No. 5 Valley City.
Violent crime and property crime trends in Minot are down -0.02 and -4.43, respectively.
To put Minot’s ranking in perspective, there are 357 incorporated cities in North Dakota, according to North Dakota League of Cities.
Minot ranked as the fourth most populated city at the 2010 census and has continued growing ever since.
In order to determine North Dakota’s safest cities, Security Baron measured the following criteria from the FBI’s 2017 and 2016 Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data:
- Murder rate
- Rape rate
- Robbery Rate
- Assault rate
- Burglary rate
- Theft rate
- Vehicle theft rate
- Arson rates
- Median Income
