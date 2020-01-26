Why Not Minot? Magic City Market

MINOT — In the weekly series posted Sunday mornings, KX News will share with you the reasons why you should come to the Magic City, and what makes it great.

We will feature many things — from activities, people and food, to stores, history, schools and more — all here in Minot.

So, in this installment of Why Not Minot? We feature Magic City Market in the Dakota Square Mall.

The Magic City Market sells a variety of products made right here in North Dakota — soaps, lotions, sauces, salsas, popcorn, jams and, of course, the infamous Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

The store has deals going on right now that will make your wallet (and your stomach) happy.

Berry Dakota jams, Grubber Sputz’s popcorn, Grubber Sputzels pretzels and more are marked at Buy 1, Get 1. The Dot’s Homestyle Pretzel Mr. Dot Bars are Buy 4 for $10.

Their lotions and soaps are made from goat milk and are worth a try, too. Plus, they still have North Dakota State University pillows, yard signs, house decor and more.

The store is closing Jan. 31 and the deals will be going on until then. But don’t worry, they’ll still have their pop-up stores from time-to-time!

