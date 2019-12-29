Why Not Minot? Parks around the city

Whether it’s summer or winter, Minot has beautiful parks to take advantage of, and with 12 to choose from (including one solely for dogs) there’s a little for everyone. Below are all 12 parks and activities at each to take advantage of:

Our very first Why Not Minot featured this park because of the many things to see, including the history that makes Minot, Minot. The park includes the Scandinavian Heritage Center and picnic shelters.

Riverside Park is home to basketball courts, a playground and a picnic shelter.

Green Valley Park is home to a basketball court, a playground and a swing set.

Radio City Park has a basketball court, T-ball practice field, a playground, picnic shelters, a swing set and, something fun in the summertime, a splash pad.

Roosevelt Park is centered around plenty of activities: the zoo, picnic shelters, gardens, a playground, tennis courts, trails and fishing docks. In the warmer months, enjoying sand volleyball and the swimming pool are musts.

Polaris Park holds a couple of special activities in Minot that are a blast in winter months: a disc golf course and a hockey rink. But we can’t forget about Polaris Park’s other opportunities: a ball field, tennis courts, a picnic shelter and a playground.

Moose Park is home to a playground, picnic shelter, sand volleyball court and horseshoe pit.

Leach Park has basketball courts, tennis courts, horseshoes, playgrounds, a picnic shelter and a swing set.

Oak Park is home to a playground, sand volleyball court, splash pad, band shelter, amphitheater, trail, picnic shelters and a swing set. Dogs are also allowed in Oak Park on-leash from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 9 to 11 p.m.

Oak Park also holds events as well. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Christmas in the Park and Minot Food Truck Festival were all hosted this year, and plenty more.

Hammond Park is home to basketball courts, tennis courts, a playground and a picnic shelter.

This park is for those furry friends of yours. The Bark Park has fenced in areas and benches to sit while you watch your dogs play.

11th & 11th Park is home to horseshoe courts, a playground, swing set and a picnic shelter.

If you’re ever looking for something to do, checking out one of the Magic City’s parks would always make for a good day.

