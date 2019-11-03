Why Not Minot? Schatz Crossroads voted best truck stop in ND

MINOT — In a new, weekly series that will be posted every Sunday morning, KX News will share with you the reasons why you should come to the Magic City, and what makes it great.

We will feature many things — from activities, people and food, to stores, history, schools and more — all here in Minot.

So, in the second installment of Why Not Minot?, we feature Schatz Crossroads and its win as the best truck stop in North Dakota.

Schatz Crossroads logo

In a recent article, Love Food named the best truck stop eats in every state, and Schatz Crossroads here in Minot was named the best in North Dakota.

“Our mission has always been to be a one-stop spot for the trucking industry to STOP, fuel, get a tire repair or truck/trailer maintenance done if needed, park and get a good bite to eat,” according to Krista Marshall’s Facebook post about Schatz Crossroads.

Schatz Crossroads got its start in 1977, and Love Food said it’s more than just a gas station breakfast.

“[It] serves a steak and eggs plate that comes with hash browns and toast – if you’re heading north, it’ll tide you over all the way to Canada. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, try a ham and cheese hoagie or a chicken Philly. The caramel rolls are also said to be the best around,” Love Food said.

Schatz Crossroads

The truck stop is open 24 hours 7 days a week.

Next time you’re passing through the Magic City, or even if you live right down the road, make sure Schatz is on your list.

