Why Not Minot? The only Slim Chickens in ND in Minot

MINOT — Earlier this month, we shared with you the opening of Slim Chickens in Minot.

This Slim Chickens is the only one in the state — and it’s right here in the Magic City.

Slim Chickens in Minot

Slim Chickens was founded in 2003 by Greg Smart and Tom Gordon, who launched the first Slim Chickens in Fayetteville, Ark.

With their menu ranging from four different chicken meals; 17 dipping sauces; nine sides like mac & cheese, coleslaw, fried pickles, mushrooms and more; to sandwiches, wraps, salads and chicken & waffles — there’s plenty of choices if you’re a chicken lover.

Plus, just in time for the holidays, they’ve rolled out two new limited-time holiday deals — cranberry lemonade and a holiday pack.

Their cranberry lemonade can be purchased by the gallon to simmer on your stovetop or slow cook, and their holiday pack allows you to relax and “let [them] do the cooking,” which feeds four to five people and includes 16 chicken tenders, two large sides, six sauces and a stack of Texas toast for $29.99 — both available just in time for the holidays.

Slim Chickens is located at 1416 S Broadway, Minot, ND 58701.

They’re open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So if you’re ever in the mood for some chicken and you need a new place to try, come on over to the Magic City to the only one in the state.

