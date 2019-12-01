Why Not Minot? The only Slim Chickens in ND in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — Earlier this month, we shared with you the opening of Slim Chickens in Minot.

This Slim Chickens is the only one in the state — and it’s right here in the Magic City.

Slim Chickens in Minot

Slim Chickens was founded in 2003 by Greg Smart and Tom Gordon, who launched the first Slim Chickens in Fayetteville, Ark.

With their menu ranging from four different chicken meals; 17 dipping sauces; nine sides like mac & cheese, coleslaw, fried pickles, mushrooms and more; to sandwiches, wraps, salads and chicken & waffles — there’s plenty of choices if you’re a chicken lover.

Plus, just in time for the holidays, they’ve rolled out two new limited-time holiday deals — cranberry lemonade and a holiday pack.

Their cranberry lemonade can be purchased by the gallon to simmer on your stovetop or slow cook, and their holiday pack allows you to relax and “let [them] do the cooking,” which feeds four to five people and includes 16 chicken tenders, two large sides, six sauces and a stack of Texas toast for $29.99 — both available just in time for the holidays.

Slim Chickens is located at 1416 S Broadway, Minot, ND 58701.

They’re open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So if you’re ever in the mood for some chicken and you need a new place to try, come on over to the Magic City to the only one in the state.

PAST WHY NOT MINOT’S

Do you know something or someone that makes Minot great? Share it with “Why Not Minot?” Submit your idea to: hcollins@kxnet.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Boy's Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Hockey"

Tree Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree Lighting"

Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salvation Army"

Plow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plow Ride Along"

Out in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Out in the Snow"

Liberian Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Liberian Community"

Small Business Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Saturday"

Chemicals and Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chemicals and Pets"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-30"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 11-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 11-30-19"

Bismarck Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Crash"

Boys HS Hockey 11.29.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 11.29.19"

KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader (New Data)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Late Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader (New Data)"

Velva Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Girls Basketball"

Century Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Wrestling"

New Salem-Almont Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Wrestling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/29"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge