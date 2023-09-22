BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re a parent, caregiver, or daycare owner, you may want to listen up.

“It’s better than Black Friday though because you don’t know what’s going to be there until you get there. Like you kinda have sneak peeks on Facebook and stuff but you don’t really know what’s going to be there. It’s not like a Black Friday where there’s just a whole pile of the same thing. It’s all different stuff and all different prices. Like there’s things that are four or five of the same thing and every seller’s price is a different price so then you just get the best deal,” said Heskin.

Meet Katrina Heskin, she has been selling with the Later Gator sale since 2018.

In the past, KX News typically reported on the sale itself. This time around, we are hands-on with parents and sellers.

And this one mom says out of all six years participating in this sale, her favorite memory was:

“The very first sale that they were in this building, which was my very first sale, I volunteered to help, and with such a bigger space than what they had before, it took a lot longer to break down, and I was here with them until like 1 o’clock in the morning maybe,” said Heskin.

She says it is neat to interact and network with other parents each year.

“It’s really fun. Everybody has something in common because most people who are working here are moms and then you kind of have that base thing to connect with and then you get to know different people and a lot of the people work sale after sale and everything else. So then you’re like ‘Oh how are your kids this year and what are they doing now’ and stuff like that so that’s really fun,” she said.

Heskin says she continues to come back each year and sell, because sellers have the benefit of shopping early and, as a volunteer, she has a chance to see the amazing items available to make everyday living easier and more fun for families.

If you don’t have your ticket for Friday, there still may be time, it’s running from 6:30-9:30 p.m. And if you aren’t so sure about Friday, swing by Saturday for free between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., where there will be more than just the sale to offer.

“I saw advertisements for it, but I never checked it out and then once I started selling, I was like ‘Oh I missed all these great deals,'” said Heskin.

If you want a ticket for Friday night, you can visit this website.