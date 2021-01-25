Why the month of February just became sweeter

Bismarck-Mandan area residents can look forward to free sweets at the MPO chocolate walk!

In an effort to bring local businesses together, the Mandan Progress Organization (MPO) will host a Chocolate Walk on Saturday, February 6th.

The event aims to attract shoppers to town through FREE sweets given away at local businesses.

“The MPO encourages everyone to shop Mandan on Saturday, Feb. 6 to experience small town hospitality and big savings,” said MPO Executive Director Dot Frank.

The Chocolate Walk is an all-day event open to all ages and hours are based on each participating business’ store hours, which are listed on the event’s Facebook page. The Chocolate Walk will include more than a dozen local businesses from hair salons and coffee shops to restaurants and firearms dealers.

“The diversity of business in Mandan becomes evident when we host events like the Chocolate Walk and list the merchants. There really is something for everyone in our town, once you start looking,” said Frank. This Chocolate Walk is one of several events planned throughout the year coordinated by the MPO’s Small Business Events Committee. In addition to the Chocolate Walk, the committee is planning to host the Shamrock Shuffle, Treat Trail and Shop Small Mandan.

More information regarding the Chocolate Walk can be found on the Mandan Progress Organization Facebook page.