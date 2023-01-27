NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — KX News Reporter Lauren Davis spoke with Christina Roemmich, the director of Safety Services for the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives (NDRECs) and Jordan Carpenter, who’s received the Sears Outstanding Apprentice Award. NDRECs just announced the graduation of 14 line workers from its apprenticeship program. During the interview, Rommich and Carpenter spoke about the apprenticeship program and why it’s important to have in the state.