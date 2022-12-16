BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Some may say, never take a day for granted. But for so many, there are days that are just too much to handle.

So how do you cope?

KX spoke with one woman who will not only second that statement but testifies to the truth of it.

We all have a number of things in common, but we are also one-of-a-kind.

We all have a story.

Meet Rhylee Senescall, a 26-year-old Bismarck resident who says she has struggled with depression, anxiety, and PTSD for years.

This is her story.

“I attempted suicide January 2022. I was found about 11 hours later in my car, laying down in the backseat, barely breathing, barely had a heart rate, barely had blood pressure, had hypothermia, pretty much all but dead. I was taken to the local hospital and miraculously made it,” said Senescall.

Just as everyone has a story, we also each have a birthday, a day that you celebrate being born into this world.

Your birthday may be the same day as mine, but our birth story and experience are not the same.

Being that Rhylee is a suicide attempt survivor, she, along with many others across the nation, say they have two birthdays.

“It was totally a miracle that I’m still here. I should not be alive, so for me, it’s a second chance,” said Senescall.

So every year, Rhylee will gather with her loved ones on January 3 — the day she attempted suicide — to celebrate her life, and that she is still here, what she calls “her second chance.”

She says her family celebrated big last year and she can only dream about what this year will look like.

Right now, Rhylee has some important advice to send to others struggling.

“Take a step back and breathe. Ask for help. Give it a day, it’s a day I would not have ended up in the situation that I was in a lot of times. Definitely it’s a long time coming but it’s very much so a split-second decision once you get to that point,” she said.

Rhylee says she still has days where she struggles, but she has found love and purpose in her life.

She wishes everyone can find it too.

Rhylee’s goal in life is to let her voice be heard, share her story, and hopefully inspire someone else to reach out for help.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit our suicide prevention resources page.

If you need support right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “START” to 741-741.