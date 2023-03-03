BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When your baby is in its first year of life, parents have a lot of questions, and they want to do everything for the good of their child. This also includes partaking in habits or activities that will aid in furthering their development

One important ritual for your baby that is often overlooked is “Tummy Time.” The phrase describes the times when you place your baby on his or her stomach, while they are awake and someone is watching.

The Enrichment Garden Therapy Center in Bismarck hosts classes and provides education to make sure you are prepared for when your baby comes, and your baby’s first few years of life.

“Put them on your chest,” therapists Anne Bry and Bailey Boraas proudly state. “It’s all that love and connection, but you’re also getting pressure on that belly. And if you find you have a baby that doesn’t enjoy tummy time, there are so many ways we can help you and your baby love it. It’s so fun to see our babies change, and enjoy that little special time on their tummies.”

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, Tummy Time can prevent flat spots on your baby’s head and can help with your baby’s natural growth. Experts say babies should be on their stomachs in a manner similar to ‘Tummy Time’ for 3 to 5 minutes a day and for around 2 to 3 times a day.

